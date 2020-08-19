Over 40 Richmond businesses ranked among fastest-growing private companies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Inc. magazine listed 41 Richmond businesses on their 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fast-growing private companies in the U.S. One Richmond retail business, Sassy Jones, made the top 100 with a growth rate of 4,516%.

According to Inc.’s website, companies that make the list on average have growth rates six times higher than in 2016. Companies that have made the list in the past include, Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia and Oracle. In 2020 the Inc. 5000 list had a three-year average growth rate of over 500 percent.

The Richmond area honorees are:

Sassy Jones (75)

Spinnaker Consulting Group (160)

FITT Scientific (191)

Conserva Irrigation Franchising (633)

Forsyte I.T. Solutions (779)

Old Dominion Mechanical (855)

CarLotz (962)

Vape Guys Inc (1,252)

Blue Ocean Brain (1,320)

Connected Solutions Group (1,391)

CB Chandler Construction (1,562)

The Jenny Maraghy Team (1,583)

Practice Promotions (1,597)

RCG Behavorial Network (1,627)

Capital Square (1,838)

Employdrive (1,979)

DJB Hospitality Holding Co/Sedona Taphouse Restaurants (1,983)

Executive Placements (2,142)

C&S Communications (2,441)

Averhealth (2,490)

ProfitOptics (2,546)

Brandito (2,604)

Lingo Staffing (2,675)

Triumph Services (2,730)

Cava Companies (2,735)

Paragon Private Health (2,780)

Paymerang (2,899)

The Hilb Group (2,968)

NetSearch Digital Marketing (3,167)

Colab Multimedia (3,205)

Keeping Current Matters (3,357)

Daybreak IT Solutions (3,384)

Shockoe.com (3,771)

CapTech Ventures (4,035)

Dominion Payroll (4,214)

Canal Capital Management (4,227)

Timmons Group (4,369)

The Branding Agency Powered by Proforma (4,500)

Allied Instructional Services (4,503)

Morton (4,741)

