Pinky’s: New Mediterranean restaurant opening in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The taste of the Mediterranean is coming to the former Urban Farmhouse location on Norfolk Street in Scott’s Addition.

Pinky’s is opening in just a few weeks, according to co-owners John Reynolds and Stephen DeRaffele. The new restaurant will feature an open concept kitchen and bar as well as a patio facing the Richmond Flying Squirrels stadium.

Reynolds said he stumbled upon the location at 3031 Norfolk Street while out for a ride.

“This location was just a really lucky chance,” Reynolds said. “I was literally biking through the neighborhood and saw the ‘For Lease’ sign and called immediately.”

They acted fast and signed the lease for the building in April and have been doing the heavy lifting for three months to get the place up and running.

The owners of Pinky’s

“We figured, if we are going to open a place together, let’s cook what we want to eat every day,” Reynolds said.

The pair have been working in Richmond’s restaurant industry for years and now it is time to put in the work for one of their own.

As far as food, it is the food they love to eat.

“It is definitely what we enjoy and I think it is some of the best cuisines you can ever have,” Reynolds said.

“A little bit of Greek. A little bit of Spanish. Italian. French,” DeRaffele added. “Kind of to stay true to the whole coast of the Mediterranean and not dial into one area.”

The name “Pinky” comes from a special place in DeRaffele’s heart. It was the nickname of his mother.

“She’s the one who taught me how to cook,” he said. “That’s how I like to eat and I like the way it sounds. It has a nice ring to it.”

Opening day is still to be determined but they are hoping for doors to be open in the next few weeks.

If you are interested in working for the new restaurant, they are hiring staff. Just send an email to pinkysrva@gmail.com for both FOH and BOH positions.