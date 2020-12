Publix in Carytown will open on Dec.9, 2020. (Photo: Publix PR team)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Publix supermarket at the Carytown Exchange will open next Wednesday to welcome customers!

The grand opening will be on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7 a.m. The grocery store is located at 3535 Ellwood Avenue in Richmond. Free parking will be located in a new two-story deck.

The Carytown Exchange is being redeveloped by Regency Centers Corporation, a Florida-based shopping center developer.