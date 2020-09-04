Puritan Cleaners buys out HandCraft Cleaners in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Puritan Cleaners announced Thursday they have acquired HandCraft Cleaners — a Richmond based, family-owned, dry-cleaning business.

“The deal strengthens Puritan Cleaners’ position as the largest dry-cleaning operation in the Richmond area with 13 locations,” Puritan Cleaners said, in a release.

HandCraft Cleaners was operating two locations in the Richmond area as well as a home and office pickup and delivery service.

Puritan cleaners said they will continue to operate the location at 5705 Patterson Ave. Customers from the Bon Air location can visit nearby Puritan Cleaners locations or take advantage of pick-up and delivery service.

Puritan Cleaners has been serving Richmonders since 1937. For more information on services and locations, click here.

