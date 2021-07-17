Record Store Day brings lines of customers to local shops: ‘Music means so much to people’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 14th annual Record Store Day was celebrated in music shops across the country on Saturday for music lovers to come and grab limited edition vinyl records to support their local stores.

Record stores like Plan 9 Records had a line out the door before opening, and owner Jim Bland said that’s completely normal.

“We had about 60 or so people in line,” Bland said. “More people were coming. We still pace it, people run around the store and grab their stuff. We were done in about an hour and a half.”

Bland just celebrated Plan 9’s 40th anniversary this past week, and he said there is nothing like putting the needle of a record player on new vinyl.

“I can’t believe it. You just get so immersed in what you do, you don’t realize that it has been another decade,” Bland said. “In celebration of Record Store Day, the music communities and record collecting, you really realize just what records mean to so many people.”





Photos of Plan 9 Records (Tyler Thrasher)

Jay Leavitt of Deep Groove Records couldn’t agree more. He said since the pandemic people have been wanting physical copies of music more than ever.

“We have found out just how much records and music means to so many people,” Leavitt said. “We are getting more business than we ever have, pre-covid.”

And for Record Store Day, it is just another day to appreciate the love of music in our community.

“It’s record store day. For people that love records, it is like a holiday,” Leavitt said. “They put out an exclusive title, limited numbers and that drives people out on today.”