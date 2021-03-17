Richmond area Dominos looking to hire 325 new employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominos in the greater Richmond area announced they will be having a hiring day on March 27.

The chain said they are looking to hire 325 new employees across 34 different stores. Positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and general managers.

The announcement said managers and supervisors will be conducting on-site interviews at each participating store.

“Domino’s is a great place to work and we have a need for additional team members,” said Ken Cobbs, a local Domino’s franchise owner. “We want to continue providing great service and delicious pizza to our customers, and in order to do so, we’re seeking strong candidates to join our team. Whether you’re looking for flexible hours, a part-time job or a new career, this is the place to be.”

The hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 27. You can find which stores are hiring, as well as apply for a job online here.