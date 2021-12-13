Richmond businesses before and after the pandemic

RICHMOND, VA (WRIC) — Richmond businesses are striving to keep hope alive as they continue to crawl out of the pandemic.

The owners of essential and recreational businesses are remaining positive and vigorous as they work towards the new normal.

Dave Cousins, owner of Westbury Apothecary in Henrico County, said that while he had to temporarily shut down his business, he came back with the same hours and more nurses to provide vaccinations. Now open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the pharmacy continues its tradition of serving the neighborhood.

“We want to be a resource to the community,” Cousins said.

The demand for outside and sanitary activities remains at an all-time high as people redefine their daily lives in the era of COVID-19.

RVATukTuk’s Garage (Photo by Tyler Thrasher)

Lyndsi Austin, owner of RVATukTuk, said that her business opened the quarter before the virus hit. However she’s continued to keep things moving with private tours, and business is better than ever.

Austin said that the pandemic did not give her “quite the challenge,” besides the effects of the city-wide shutdown. Her company is still being cautious, insuring masked drivers as well as regularly cleaned Tuk Tuks.