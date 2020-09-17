Richmond businesses open amid COVID-19 pandemic “It was just a waiting game”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While many businesses are struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, some are managing to open during this time.

Grit Coffee on Libbie Avenue in Richmond just opened its doors last week. Grit Coffee has five locations in Charlottesville and is now expanding outside of that area for the first time. The virus left the business wondering when the first ever Richmond-area location would open.

“We were planning on opening earlier this year, late Q1, and we were just about to finish up construction when everything slammed shut and we actually closed all of our shops for about two months,” said Dan Fitzhenry, director of operations for the coffee shop.

At Stony Point Fashion Park, the new brunch spot Eggspectation was in a similar situation, according to General Manager Jennifer Jackson. “We were scheduled to open in the middle of March. About a day before we were due for our final health inspection, the world shut down,” Jackson told 8News.

The restaurant patiently waited for months, finally opening its doors at the beginning of September. “We saw people start to slowly open up, just as takeout, and there was nothing really we could do. We still couldn’t get health inspections in here. It was just a waiting game,” Jackson said.

It was not how Jackson nor Fitzhenry imagined the first days, but they are happy to finally welcome customers in. “It has been a very warm welcome in the neighborhood here,” said Fitzhenry.

Both businesses are taking precautions. Grit Coffee is offering pick-up and outdoor seating, but no indoor seating at this time. Eggspectation has outdoor seating and limited capacity indoor seating.

