Richmond is getting its own hard seltzer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Soon Bryant’s Cider will be offering a new alcoholic beverage to Richmonders — hard seltzer.

“We’ve tried a few of the mainstream seltzers and were unimpressed. We wanted to make something better.” Says Jerry Thornton the owner and maker.

River City Seltzers will launch with the opening of Bryant’s new tasing room. The seltzers will be made with real fruit and sugar instead of artificial flavors and additives.

Peach and Unicorn Fuel Seltzers. (Photo: Jerry Thornton)

Unicorn Fuel Seltzer. (Photo: Jerry Thornton)

River City Seltzer and Bryant’s Cider tasting room at 2114 E. Main St. (Photo: Jerry Thornton)

“We wanted to create a completely natural seltzer without any processed ingredients, and we are thrilled with the outcome,” Thorton said. “The light body and low ABV are great on the weekends and not having the weird aftertaste most seltzers have makes it much more refreshing.”

The drinks will come in two flavors; peach and Unicorn Fuel, which will be made with rose hips and hibiscus. Both will have 0 grams of sugar, 1.5 carbs and 4.3% ABV.

The seltzer will be available for purchase starting Aug. 28, but the new tasting room won’t open until Sept. 11. For more updates, visit River City Seltzer’s Instagram.

