Richmond marketing firm to give $20,000 of services to a local nonprofit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Circle S Studio, a marketing firm in Richmond, is accepting applications for its 2021 SPUR initiative, where they provide $20,000 of branding and outreach services to Central Virginia nonprofits.

“Our mission for this program is to positively impact our shared community by partnering each year with an organization that enhances the quality of life for the greater Richmond Metropolitan area,” said Susan Quinn, president and CEO of Circle S. “We firmly believe that by ‘giving back we will spur forward’ together.”

The firm launched the SPUR program in 2020, and the first recipient was the Better Housing Coalition (BHC). Circle S used the grant money to help enhance BHC’s donor outreach efforts.”

“Circle S created a dynamic digital version of BHC’s annual report utilizing video and animation

to tell the personal stories of three residents and how the mission of Better Housing Coalition is

making our region a better place to live,” said Michelle Davis, chief creative officer.

BHC’s vice president of external affairs, Stacie Birchette, said they lacked the in-house capability to enhance their annual report.

“The SPUR grant from Circle S studio took our efforts to a whole new level, resulting in assets we can

repurpose for other uses,” Birchette said. “We are grateful for their investment in the non-profit community.”

For more information on how a Central Virginia-based 501 (c)(3) can apply, click here.