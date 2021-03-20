Richmond restaurant managers react, call to-go cocktails extension ‘game-changer’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — To-go cocktails will be sticking around for a while after a bill signed by Governor Ralph Northam extended the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages until July 2022.

The bill extension comes from an effort to support Virginia’s hospitality businesses that are still feeling the economic effects of COVID-19.

Restaurant and bar owners that 8News spoke to said the to-go cocktails kept them afloat during the pandemic, and they are happy to see them stay for now.

“When they allowed to-go cocktails early in 2020 during the pandemic, that was definitely a game-changer,” said Chris Ryan, General Manager of Wood & Iron in Scott’s Addition. “It helped tremendously during the time when we only had to-go food and to-go drinks.”

Ryan has been in charge of the restaurant since the new sports bar opened in the pandemic last year.

He said although there is a food requirement on to-go cocktails of two drinks per meal, with a maximum of four drinks per order, he understands why the limit is in place.

“For us, it hasn’t been that big of a deal,” Ryan said. “It would be nice if we could just serve to-go drinks but there still has to be a limit on them.”

In Carytown, The Jasper’s Beverage Director, Brandon Peck, said they have been to-go only for a year.

“We moved to a strictly to-go thing as soon as the pandemic started last year, so being able to sell alcohol to-go was a very beneficial thing for us,” Peck said. “I think right now, restaurants need to be able to make money in whatever way they possibly can.”

Whether that is by selling cocktails to-go or at a table, the managers said they are just happy to feel like an end is in sight.

“Our focus, as a restaurant, is to keep people safe,” Ryan said. “It looks like we are coming toward the end of this. I just hope that everybody stays diligent, they keep wearing their masks and keeping their distance. In a couple of months, this will be over.”

Currently, more than 30 states allow for restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go.