Rosie’s Gaming Emporium reopening July 1 under Phase Three

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Downs Group announced Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums in Richmond, New Kent County, Hampton and Vinton will be reopening to the public on July 1.

This announcement comes as Virginia enters Phase Three of reopening.

Rosie’s said they are implementing an “Extra Care” program to make sure they reopen safely.

As part of it’s “Extra Care” program, Rosie’s has installed crowd shields at guest service stations. (Photo courtesy of Rosie’s)

“We have witnessed unprecedented times. We have spent this time planning and preparing to welcome back guests and team members to our facilities,” said Aaron Gomes, Chief Operating Officer for Colonial Downs Group. “We have studied best practices across the country, consulted with public health officials, and put together a thorough and rigorous system of actions and policies that should give our valued guests and team members peace of mind as they return to Rosie’s.”

Here are some policies and procedures Rosie’s is implementing to keep employees and guests safe:

Requiring face coverings required for all guests and employees.

Everyone will have their temperatures screened before entering, and no one with a temperature 100.4 or higher will be let in.

Installing crowd shields at guest service stations.

Rearranged public areas and work stations to allow room for proper social distancing.

Established rigorous cleaning protocols and training.

Invested more than $500,000 in resources for our mitigation efforts, including cleaning and sanitation equipment.

You can find more information about Rosie’s new precautions on their website.

