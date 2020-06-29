Rosie’s gets ready to reopen this Wednesday

Rosie’s said they are implementing an “Extra Care” program to make sure they reopen safely. (Photo courtesy of Rosie’s)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we enter Phase Three on Wednesday, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium locations are set to reopen their doors.

Under Phase Three, entertainment venues can open to more people. Rosie’s Richmond on Midlothian Turnpike is allowing up to 1,000 people inside, first-come, first-served.

“Masks are required for all team members and guests. We also will have a wellness check,” said General Manager Chy Stewart.

As part of it’s “Extra Care” program, Rosie’s has installed crowd shields at guest service stations. (Photo courtesy of Rosie’s)

When guests arrive, they will have a contactless temperature check. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be permitted.

Crowd shields have been placed in between all gaming machines and anywhere guests and employees interact. Bar stools and tables in dining areas are spread apart. Self-serve options in the dining area are closed down as well.

In addition, some games will be turned off to help with physical distancing.

“We will wipe down the machines after each use,” Stewart said. “We’ve also installed hand sanitizing stations and wipe stations where guests would also be able to wipe down the machines if they wish as well.”



Colonial Downs Group, which operates Rosie’s locations, invested more than $500 million dollars into its “Extra Care Program,” which includes training for all team members.

“We expect to be very busy. It’s been a long couple months, so we’re excited to reopen,” Stewart said.

