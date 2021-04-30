Sandman Comedy Club opens in Richmond, ‘ready to bring the laughs to the city’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The mic is hot at a new comedy club that just opened on Grace Street in Richmond.

Sandman Comedy Club had its first show on April 29 and the owners said this year, people need a laugh more than ever.

Michael and Carrie Sands opened the appropriately named, “Sandman,” as a new project after being married for over 30 years.

“First date, I took her to a comedy club,” Sands said. “Our very first date.”

Now, they’ve gone full circle.

After moving to Richmond from Wisconsin two years ago, they wanted to start their own comedy club.

“We took over the property on January 1, 2020,” Sands said. “We started doing the cleanup and getting ready for remodeling when COVID hit.”

Over a year later, the couple finally held their first show.

The club is now located inside the old Bank of Virginia building on Grace Street. They have even converted the bank vault into, now, a liquor vault.

The club is in the old Bank of Virginia building and they’ve converted the vault into a liquor cabinet. 😂



Now, the couple hopes to give people laughter this year when it’s needed more than ever. pic.twitter.com/8OAFDsde7a — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) April 30, 2021

“You can come in for an hour and a half and just laugh and forget about everything. We want to be a part of the community and we want to embrace Richmond,” Sands said.

The club is open Thursday through Sunday every week. On Sundays, they host an open mic night for local comedians and emcees.

To enter, you can submit your comedy material. They host 20-24 comedians every Sunday.

The venue is also capable of hosting weddings, birthdays and other events.

Sands said he just wants his club to bring joy to the people of Richmond.

“A place where people feel comfortable to come and hang out,” Sands said. “A place where people can go laugh and be entertained. The food is awesome, the drinks are awesome. We are open and want to bring laughter to Richmond. Laughter is the best medicine.”