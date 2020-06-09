Saxon Shoes featured on QVC, HSN

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Saxon Shoes has been chosen to feature its brand story on QVC, a renowned shopping-centric television network as a part of Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight.

Gary Weiner, the owner of two Saxon Shoes locations in Henrico and Fredericksburg, said this highlight is helpful in bringing the focus back to his stores.

“Like many small businesses around the country, the impact of COVID-19 has affected us greatly,” said Weiner. “Being selected… creates an unparalleled opportunity for us to tell our story to customers both locally and nationally as we navigate through these challenging times.”

He also said that life in the shoe business has been unpredictable since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’re struggling like every small business,” Weiner added. “As people slowly start to come back out, we are hoping for the best, but nothing is certain right now. Nothing in life is certain right now.”

Saxon Shoes is a family owned shoe store that was founded in Richmond in 1953. Now, Weiner tells 8News that Saxon Shoes is the largest full-service shoe store in Virginia.

“We’ve tried curbside pickup, we’ve tried basically to work local as much as possible, and at the same time with this QVC, it gave us a little national exposure,” said Weiner.

Qurate Retail Group is a multiplatform retailer that includes brands like QVC, HSN and Zulily. Through a partnership with the NRF Foundation, they are assisting small businesses in weathering the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic.