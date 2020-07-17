Scan Your Groceries and Go- Local Grocer Offers New Contactless Option

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — COVID-19 is changing the way consumers shop, especially at the grocery store.

That is prompting new technology, like Wegmans Scan And Go App, which is now available at Wegmans Midlothian and Short Pump store. It lets shoppers grab their items, scan, pay and be on their way.

“In the midst of the pandemic people want things that are touch-free and contract-free,” said Caitlin Andrews, Wegmans Service Team Leader.

The new app is available for Apple or Android smartphones.

First-time users will need to link their Shoppers Club card to the app. That can do that by entering their phone number or scanning their club key tag.

Then it’s go time — customers simply use their smartphones to scan the barcode of the item they want and place it their cart, but for the producte they’ll need to visit the scales.

When customers are done shopping, they scan the barcode at the self-checkout register, pay and go.

“It eliminates the cashier touching your groceries and your bags,”

8News was told the scan and go app is already getting good reviews from customers and could eventually expand to more store.

“Customers love it. In the midst of pandemic, they kind of like to do their contactless shopping,” Andrews said.

Kroger and Sam’s Club have similar scan and go apps.

