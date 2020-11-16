Sheetz giving free coffee to customers every week in December and January

Sheetz announced that it will offer customers one free self-serve coffee every week during December and January. (Photo: Sheetz)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sheetz announced on Monday that it will offer customers one free self-serve coffee every week during December and January.

Previous years, Sheetz has offered free coffee on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. They are now making this program for two months to eliminate larger crowds and gatherings at its stores.

“The mission of this program is to spread holiday cheer while ensuring a safe and comfortable experience for all customers and employees that walk through Sheetz’s doors during the holidays,” the announcement said.

Sheetz said the offer will launch on Black Friday, Nov. 27, and uploaded to MyZheetz Card holder’s accounts every Friday through Jan. 22. Each coffee will be redeemable for one week after it’s uploaded.

LATEST HEADLINES: