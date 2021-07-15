Short Pump Town Center to hold job fair

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Short Pump Town Center will be holding a job fair on July 28.

This fair will have part and full-time positions for restaurants and stores throughout the mall. Potential employees can gain more information about these employers, as well as have the chance for in-person interviews.

The job fair is from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at Short Pump Town Center located at 11800 W. Broad Street. Retailers will have tables set up at the upper level next to the Williams Sonoma store.