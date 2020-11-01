Social club opens in Richmond amid pandemic, ‘It’s your home away from home’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Common House opened it’s doors at an uncommon time for business growth. The social club has been open since last month after changing their business model to adapt to social distancing guidelines.

Owners say the business is a way to combat isolation and make new connections with people.

Common House Director of Membership, Austin Bailey says it’s been difficult to get the ball rolling but says joining the new location here in Richmond can give people an escape from the stresses from this year.

The multi-story building on Broad is the second Common House in Virginia. They also have a Charlottesville location.

The building has group work spaces, private offices and podcast studios. The business offers amenities such as a wine cellar, indoor restaurants and spaces for private events.

“The Common House, in general, is a third-space. It’s your home away from home. It’s where you come between work, to work, after work,” Bailey said.

In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Common House is offering hand sanitizing stations in the club and visitors are required to wear masks when moving between areas.

There will be a limit to the amount of people allowed into the social club at a time.

“It is a space where you can really make what you want of it. For us, it was not only a challenge but also an opportunity for us to build a membership base that could stay connected in a time where people feel really isolated and not connected,” Bailey said.

