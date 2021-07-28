Soft serve hard cider: Buskey Cider adds new summer treat to the menu

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Right in time for the hot summer months, Buskey Cider has added a soft serve hard cider as an option for customers.

The cidery acquired the Below Zero Soft Serve Alcohol unit to expand the range of their ciders and became Virginia’s first owner of the product.

Will Correll, co-owner of Buskey Cider, went from making cider in his dorm room at Hampden Sydney to putting it on a cone.

“It’s a full-strength cider but in a soft-serve form,” Correll said. “It fits our mission of making craft cider approachable.”

His wife and co-owner, Elle Correll, said she was excited for the months ahead following the addition of the soft serve machine.

“It takes the alcohol and turns it into soft serve,” she said. “You can put it on a cone or in a cup and it has been wildly popular since we launched a couple of days ago.”

Using one flavor of cider on the tap at a time, the product is 100% cider with no dairy or added flavors.

Another Richmond restaurant that offers a frozen boozy summer treat is Barrio Taqueria + Tequila. The business has soft-serve Margaritas like the soft-serve cider option at Buskey’s.