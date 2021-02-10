Spotsylvania County reimbursing small businesses for COVID-19 expenses up to $5,000

Many businesses in the greater Richmond area will be open for Small Business Saturday, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Small businesses in Spotsylvania County may be eligible for new financial assistance to reimburse COVID-19-related expenses up to $5,000.

According to a release, the Spotsylvania County Economic Development Department has been authorized has been authorized by the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors to administer grants to help small businesses with unexpected expenses that have been incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our small businesses have been hit particularly hard by the unprecedented uncertainties of this pandemic,” Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman and Berkeley District representative Kevin Marshall said. “This program is designed to offer support to small county businesses struggling with unexpected burdens and hardships. It is a way for us to offer a helping hand to those in need during these challenging economic times.”

Local businesses can be reimbursed for the costs of outdoor seating, outdoor heaters, social distancing measures, video conferencing subscriptions, technology for e-commerce, personal protection equipment (PPE), and thermometers, for example, according to a release.

Each Spotsylvania County business that submits an application will be eligible for up to $5,000, and may submit multiple applications throughout the program until the business reaches the maximum reimbursement award.

County officials say that if there are more qualified applications than there are allocated funds, grants will be awarded in the order complete applications are received.

Applications are being accepted by email only at economicdevelopment@spotsylvania.va.us.

To qualify, the principal place of business must be physically located in Spotsylvania County. The business must be in good standing with the County — up-to-date on all taxes, licenses, fees, and permits. The business must employ fewer than 75 employees, and must demonstrate that it was operational during the pandemic and experienced negative impacts to its operation as a result, including a W-9 tax form and receipts.