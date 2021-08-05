Starbucks welcomes back reusable cups in stores

Starbucks had reintroduced the use of personal reusable cups across company operated stores in the U.S. after pausing the practice amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Starbucks)

SEATTLE (WRIC) — Starbucks had reintroduced the use of personal reusable cups across company operated stores in the U.S. after pausing the practice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On June 22, the coffee chain began allowing customers to order their drink of choice in reusable cups, according to an announcement on the company’s website.

“Only clean cups will be accepted; Starbucks partners will not be able to clean them for customers,” the announcement said. “In addition, the company is currently testing safe options for allowing personal reusable cups via the drive thru, but for now, personal reusable cups will only be accepted in stores.”

The cleanliness of reusable cups will reportedly be check by the barista before the drink is made. Customers are asked to retain the lid of the cup. According to the announcement, the reusable cup will then be placed in a ceramic mug, so the beverage can be made contact-free.

“Bringing back personal reusable cups is a key part of Starbucks’ ongoing commitment to reduce single-use cup waste and goal to reduce waste by 50% by 2030,” the announcement said. “At Starbucks, pre-COVID, 80% of beverages are enjoyed on the go.”

Starbucks will reportedly continue to offer customers a $0.10 discount on drink orders in which a personal reusable cup is used.

According to a release, from Aug. 3-16 at participating locations, each time a customer orders a beverage to be served in a clean personal reusable cup, Starbucks will donate $1 to Ocean Conservancy to support the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit environmental advocacy group’s work toward solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it. This excludes mobile order and pay and drive thru orders.

“Ocean Conservancy is proud to partner with Starbucks as they welcome personal reusable cups back into participating stores,” Ocean Conservancy Corporate Strategy and Policy Project Director Edith Cecchini said. “Single-use cups and lids are among the most common types of trash found on our beaches. By encouraging customers to bring in their own reusable cups, Starbucks is helping to reduce the amount of waste produced in their stores giving their customers a simple way to help the ocean. Every action makes a difference.”