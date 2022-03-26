ESCONDIDO, Ca. (WRIC) – A San Diego federal court ruled in favor of Stone Brewing in a trademark dispute with MillerCoors (now Molson Coors) on Friday. The trial began earlier this month, but the battle began in 2018 when Molson Coors rebranded their Keystone beer as STONE.

“From the moment our team saw Keystone’s intentional theft of the STONE® trademark, we believed this day would come,” said Maria Stripp, Stone Brewing CEO. “We are committed to doing everything in our power to protect the incredible reputation of the Stone brand and the passionate team who built it.”

Stone Brewing is a San Diego-based craft brewing company that opened a large production facility and taproom here in Richmond, Virginia in 2016. They filed their complaint on February 12, 2018, with the United States District Court in the Southern District of California.

According to the complaint, Stone alleged trademark infringement, false designation of origin, trademark dilution and unfair competition. In seeking judgment on these matters, Stone Brewing and its attorneys demanded a jury trial.

Stone Brewing, whose flagship beers all appear under a bold “STONE” heading, has a long-held, nationwide following, but they worried that Molson Coors would move in on their territory, with some consumers being entirely unaware of the difference in branding.

During the time Molson Coors was selling Keystone under the STONE brand, they sold more than $1.7 billion worth of that beer.

Lizzie Younkin, Director of Public Relations and Communications for Stone Brewing, told 8News, “The jury unanimously ruled in Stone’s favor and awarded $56 million in damages today.”

According to a Stone Brewing press release announcing their victory in the trial, it is the ninth-largest craft brewery in the nation. In 2020 it produced 347,000 barrels of beer- only 0.5% of the volume produced by Molson Coors.

“This underdog win is a victory for every craft brewery that prides itself in independence, valuing quality over all else,” Stone said in the release.

“This is a historic day for Stone Brewing, and for the craft beer industry. Molson Coors threatened our heritage, but we stood up to that threat,” said Stone Brewing co-founder Greg Koch. “They will put the ‘Key’ back in ‘Keystone’ ending their hostile 4-year co-op of the Stone name.”