RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Stony Point Fashion Center, the outdoor mall near the intersection of Huguenot Road and Chippenham Parkway in Richmond, has been sold to a Florida-based real estate firm.

The firm, Second Horizon Capital, made the announcement that they had purchased the mall Monday, April 4. The firm also announced that JLL, a Chicago-headquartered real estate management firm that operates in 80 countries, will be managing the property.

The 84,000 square-foot mall first opened in September 2003 and the area is currently valued at $27 million

Dick’s Sporting Goods, one of the mall’s major tenants and original anchor stores, left after 15 years in 2018. In January, a service technician working at the mall fell to his death while working on an escalator.