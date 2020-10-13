Study shows labor market recovering, but at a slower pace

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 10: A Now Hiring sign is seen as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 in February and the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in the first full month of President Donald Trump’s term on March 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. labor market is continuing to recover, but at a slower pace, according to a new survey.

Economists at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and Arizona State University (ASU) examined nationwide fiscal recovery during the week of September 27 through October 3.

The most recent results show that employment is making its way back toward the pre-pandemic level, according to VCU School of Business Assistant Professor Adam Blandin, Ph.D.

“In late September, 69% of working-age adults were employed,” Blandin said. “This is a large improvement compared to roughly 60% employment in April. But the current rate is still far below the 73.8% employment rate from February, just prior to the pandemic.”

According to a Tuesday release, earnings have also increase relative to the spring. Among those who were employed in February, 37.4 percent reported a loss in earning in early April, the study shows This share dropped to 25.2 percent in the most recent survey. Economists say that’s an indication that some of the earnings losses suffered at the onset of the pandemic were temporary.