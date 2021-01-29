Sugar Shack Donuts continues to provide free meals to people in need

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing, Sugar Shack Donuts wants to remind people that they are still providing free meals to the community.

In a Facebook post today, the locally-owned company said, “If you need a meal for you, your family, or someone you know… ask us. We will provide it.”

Ian Kelley, owner of Sugar Shack Donuts for nearly eight years, said it is important to continue to give back.

“At the end of last March, we held an event where it was an entire weekend of free food,” Kelley said. “We gave away over 5,000 meals just in three days. We realize that maybe this is a good time to reach back out to people to say, ‘Hey, we are still here and offering free meals.'”

If you are in need of food, Kelley said all you have to do is ask.

You can get a free beef cheeseburger meal or vegan BLT meal for free with a side, drink and donut.

“We want people to know we are here,” Kelley said. “We will do everything we can do to help. Not just our own staff but anybody that needs help in the community. Even if we are not the right people for some reason, maybe we can help you find another business that can help.”