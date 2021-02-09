The Container Store is opening at Short Pump Town Center in March

The Container Store opens in Oklahoma City in 2018. (Photo: KFOR)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Container Store is opening at Short Pump Town Center just in time for Spring cleaning!

The Short Pump location will be a medium-store format, freestanding building, spanning 19,111 square feet, shared with Arhaus. The soft opening is set for March 20th.

Hiring for the new container store is in full swing. The hiring team is looking for applicants with previous retail, sales, customer service, merchandising, and/or design experience.

The company is currently hiring 40-45 people for part-time designer and sales, retail and early morning stock opportunities.

