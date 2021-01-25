The cost of COVID-19 scams: Women targeted, average consumer loses $88

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, 20-dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Federal and state authorities say they are cracking down on a wave of illegal schemes, estimated to have bilked consumers out of more than $1 billion, that have proliferated during the coronavirus pandemic and prey upon the desperation of people who have lost jobs in the outbreak’s economic upheaval. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Women were disproportionately targeted and impacted by COVID-19 scams in 2020, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The BBB serving Central Virginia says the pandemic changed buying behavior, with consumers choosing to support local businesses more than ever. Officials say that is likely to continue throughout 2021.

However, the coronavirus pandemic also sparked a series of new scams, with fraudsters looking to take advantage of the circumstances by preying on those who are unaware of the possible dangers that could be lurking in a simple text or email.

According to the BBB’s 2020 COVID-19 Scam wrap up report, from March 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, consumers lost an average of $88 per scam last year, with most people targeted through a website, social media, or email.

The report also shows that 35- to 54-year-olds were most susceptible to scams.

“People keep getting ripped off by criminals who take full advantage of the COVID crisis,” BBB serving Central Virginia President and CEO Barry N. Moore said. “Scammers don’t care who you are or what your situation is. They want to steal your money and/or your personal identity. It’s that simple.”

Looking ahead to 2021, the BBB warns consumers to watch for more of the same type of scams, especially around employment opportunities and health and safety precautions.