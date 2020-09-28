‘The economy is coming back’: 40,000 job openings in Central Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After a year of uncertainty in many job fields, numerous new job postings are beginning to surface in a variety of occupations.

The Capital Region Workforce says that in Richmond, there are about 20,000 open positions. And in Henrico County, the Virginia Workforce Connection currently lists about 9,000 open positions on their website.

Director of Capital Region Workforce Partnership Brian Davis says for the whole region “there are about 40,000 job opportunities that are posted online.”

The number of jobless workers, however, still exceeds the number of positions available for hire. According to Henrico County, there was about one job listing for every 1.7 unemployed workers in July.

To help jobseekers, Virginia Career Works-Capital Region is showing Central Virginia residents the free services that are available to them to assist in finding employment.

The organization has workforce centers available in Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico.

Central Virginia’s unemployment rate is currently at 9%, which is around three times the rate that it was last year at this time when it was 2.7%.

But businesses are still posting new job openings.

“Despite the doom and gloom that they hear, the economy is coming back and there are employers that are actively looking for workers,” Davis said.

Davis says a lot of the new jobs in the region are in the health care field. Larger facilities like Bon Secours and HCA Healthcare are especially seeking out new hires.

Lesley Channell from the Human Resources Department at HCA says they are in need of more hospital staff.

“Our goal is to hire 500 registered nurses between now and the end of November, so now is a great time to join us and be a part of our team,” Channell said.

Cellular companies, grocery stores, restaurants and the United States Postal Service are some of the types of businesses that are currently advertising online for workers.

On Monday, USPS released a statement saying that they will be accepting applications for holiday positions:

• Holiday Clerk Assistance (HCA) – $18.15 per hour

• City Carrier Assistant (CCA) – $17.29 per hour

• Holiday Transportation Assistance MVO – $19.24 per hour

• Mail Handler Assistant (MHA) – $16.65 per hour

• PSE Mail Processing Assistant (MPC) – $18.15 per hour

For those who wish to still work from home, options are available as well.

Tyrell Ford, a local recruiter, is hiring and training people on the steps it takes to become a new life insurance agent online for free under the Essential Care Financial Group.

“I train them on how to work from home and teach them systems on how to make money while helping people who need to protect their life and/or their income,” Ford said.

