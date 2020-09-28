The Fresh Market looking to hire 1,500 new employees for holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Fresh Market is holding hiring events at all 159 of its store locations to hire seasonal and part-time team members. The national event will be held on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to a press release, The Fresh Market wants to add 1,500 people to their workforce for the holiday season. These openings will be spread across the company.

Anyone interested in a job with the grocery store can apply online before the hiring event and schedule an interview ahead of time. Walk-in applicants will also be accepted.

The company says all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed during the interviews including social distancing and mask usage.

The Fresh Market has three locations in the Richmond area:

10 N Nansemond Street in Richmond

1527 N Parham Road in Richmond

1200 Huguenot Road in Midlothian

