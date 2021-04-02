Thomas Farrell dies one day after stepping down from leadership at Dominion Energy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thomas Farrell died on Friday, just one day after he stepped down as Dominion Energy’s executive board chairman. Farrell was 66 years old.

An announcement from Dominion said Farrell had been battling cancer but it took a sudden turn in recent weeks.

“Over his years as chairman, Tom shaped the board in his image – strong and able with a keen eye on ethical behavior, diversity and inclusion, public and community service and innovation,” said Robert Spilman, who was elected to the Board of Directors in 2009. “The Commonwealth of Virginia has lost a kind soul who was abundantly generous to nonprofits supporting the arts and culture, education and critical community needs.”

While Farrell stepped down as the company’s CEO last year, he was the executive chairman up until yesterday.

“In his tenure at the company, Tom oversaw an era of prosperity and growth, and a long-term transformation that will have a lasting impact on clean energy development and on the health of the environment,” said Robert Blue, the current president and chief executive officer of Dominion Energy. “Above all else, he loved spending time with his wife, his sons and their spouses, and his grandchildren. We will miss him greatly, and extend our deepest condolences to his loving family.”

Farrell practiced law for 15 years before he joined Dominion Energy as general counsel in 1995. For the next nine years after that, Dominion said he served in numerous senior management positions at the company.

He was named the Dominion’s president and chief operating officer in 2004 and then served as its Chief Executive Officer from 2007 to Sept. 2020.

Farrell also served on Altria Group’s board of directors since 2008, but announced he would be retiring from the board last month.

The former CEO also held many leadership roles outside of the corporate world as well. Dominion said some of these included being the chairman of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s board of trustees, serving as the University of Virginia’s rector and sitting on the Board of Visitors at Virginia Commonwealth University.