Three Richmond resort casino proposals advance to the final selection process

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond announced on Wednesday that it has narrowed its field of bidders for a resort casino down to three finalists.

The three finalists are Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort, Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond and One Casino + Resort.

The city’s announcement said the three finalists stood out because the operators provided strong proposals with detailed financial and operational analyses to support their vision for a resort casino in Richmond.

The city originally received six proposals which were reviewed by Richmond’s Evaluation Panel. The announcement said the panel considered each proposal’s site control, the feasibility of financial projections, organizational experience, community impact/benefits, location, potential city revenues and economic development impact.

The proposals that didn’t make the cut were the Golden Nugget, Wind Creek Hospitality and Pamunkey Indian Tribe & Reservation. The city said these proposals did not advance because of factors like lack of site control, concerns about the feasibility of financial projections, lack of organizational experience and/or deficiency of the proposal.

The next step is for the Evaluation Panel to begin negotiations with the bidders while continuing to engage the community. The city is hosting three virtual meetings next week where each of the top three operators will discuss their proposed projects, and give citizens a chance to ask questions directly.

The meetings will be held on Microsoft Teams and are open to the public. You can access the meeting using a link, or by calling 804-316-9457, with phone conference ID 934 627 185. The meetings also will be recorded and posted online here.

Here are when the meetings will be held:

Live! Casino and Hotel Richmond When: March 30, 6 p.m. Where: On Microsoft Teams Calling in: 804-316-9457; conference ID 934 627 185

One Casino + Resort When: March 31, 6 p.m. Where: On Microsoft Teams Calling in: 804-316-9457; conference ID 934 627 185

Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort When: April 1, 6 p.m. Where: On Microsoft Teams Calling in: 804-316-9457; conference ID 934 627 185



You can find more information about the proposed projects and share your thoughts online here.