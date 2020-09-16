Triple Crossing Beer announces new Chesterfield location

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC)– Triple Crossing Beer is brewing a new location in the Blackwood Development’s 35-acre Winterfield Crossing in Midlothian.

The Richmond-based brewery currently has two locations, one on Foushee Street in downtown Richmond and one on Hatcher Street in the city’s Fulton neighborhood.

“Our intention with this location is to bring our purposefully chosen path of refinement to an area we feel is undeserved,” according to a Facebook post on the brewery’s page.

Designed by the in-house executive chef, the brewery will feature a dining experience different from their other locations, but the on-site draft and canned beer offerings will be similar to their other two brewpubs.

Architect’s renderings show the exterior of the brewery will feature a clean design of stone, glass and wood overlooking an outdoor patio complete with awnings, fire pits and walking paths.

The brewery plans to open in late 2021 or early 2022.

Visit Triple Crossing Beer’s website for more information.