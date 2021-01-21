Two Richmond-area Best Buys closing

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. On Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, Best Buy Co. reported fiscal third-quarter results that blew through analysts’ expectations as the nation’s largest consumer electronics retailer saw surging demand for items like home theater and appliances that help people learn, cook, work and connect in their homes during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An official from Best Buy confirmed Thursday afternoon that two Richmond area stores will be closing soon.

Best Buy in Brandermill on 4931 Commonwealth Centre Pkwy will be closing on Feb. 27, and the store in Mechanicsville on 7297 Battle Hill Drive will close on Mar. 6.

The official did not say why the stores were closing, but provided this statement in an email:

““The decision to close a store is never an easy one, and we are grateful for our customers who have shopped with us over the years at our Brandermill and Mechanicsville locations. Customers can continue to shop with us at our other four stores in the Richmond-area.”

The four remaining stores in the Richmond area are: