Two Richmond-area Best Buys closing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An official from Best Buy confirmed Thursday afternoon that two Richmond area stores will be closing soon.
Best Buy in Brandermill on 4931 Commonwealth Centre Pkwy will be closing on Feb. 27, and the store in Mechanicsville on 7297 Battle Hill Drive will close on Mar. 6.
The official did not say why the stores were closing, but provided this statement in an email:
““The decision to close a store is never an easy one, and we are grateful for our customers who have shopped with us over the years at our Brandermill and Mechanicsville locations. Customers can continue to shop with us at our other four stores in the Richmond-area.”
The four remaining stores in the Richmond area are:
- 1560 Koger Center Blvd., Richmond, 23235
- 11200 W Broad St., Glen Allen, 23060
- 9901 Brook Rd., Glen Allen, 23059
- 723 Southpark Blvd., Colonial Heights, 23834