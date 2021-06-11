Ukrop’s recalls mislabeled prepared food

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods announced a recall on Friday for certain family sized Chicken Cobbler Bakes.

The recall is voluntary after some of the meals were improperly labelled as baked spaghetti instead.

In comparison to the baked spaghetti, the chicken cobbler contains chicken and soy. This means the dish could pose unannounced issues for customers with allergies or dietary restrictions.

The cobblers were sold at Kroger stores in Virginia and West Virginia. The recalled products were also sold at Ukrop’s Market Hall in Richmond.

Anyone who purchased one of the mislabeled meals can return theirs for a full refund. The unsold products have been removed from shelves.

According to Ukrop’s, the cobblers should have been labelled:

Chicken Cobbler – Bakes/Family Size

Package Sell-by date: June 13, 2021 (6/13/21)

Net Weight: NET WT 35 OZ (2.19lb/992g)

UPC: 72251524526

Instead the packages read:

Baked Spaghetti – Bakes/Family Size

Package Sell-by date: June 13, 2021 (6/13/21)

Net Weight: NET WT 34 OZ (2.13lb/964g)

UPC: 7225152452