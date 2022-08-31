TAMPA, Fla. (WRIC) — Glory Days, Inc., the corporation that owns 22 Glory Days Grill locations across Virginia and Maryland, is getting a new owner — sort of.

Play Ball Florida, an owner and operator of Glory Days Grill restaurants in Florida and Georgia, announced earlier this week that they will acquire Glory Days, Inc., a move which will bring their total number of Glory Days Grill locations across the country to 40.

A chain of sports-themed and family-friendly restaurants focused on casual dining, Glory Days Grill was founded in 1996 in Burke, Va., by Richard Danker, Robert Garner and Jeff Newman. The restaurant’s Florida and Georgia locations are owned and run by Outback Steakhouse cofounder Bob Basham and his business partner, CEO of Glory Days Grill Florida Jesse McPherson.

Play Ball Florida’s acquisition comes after two cofounders of Glory Days, Inc., Newman and Garner, announced their retirement following a combined 94 years in the restaurant business. This gave Danker, the third cofounder of Glory Days, a chance to work with his brother, Basham, and bring all of the restaurant’s locations together under one company.

“Jeff, Robert and I are very proud of the Glory Days Grill brand we have built over the last 26 years,” Danker said in a statement. “I will miss my business partners but look forward to collaborating even more closely with my brother, Bob Basham, to continue to make Glory Days a respected and loved brand.”

“The opportunity to work side by side with my brother, Richard, that’s my idea of the glory days,” Basham said. “Richard and I are looking forward to continuing to expand the brand throughout the Southeast while providing quality food in a fun, sports-centric atmosphere.”