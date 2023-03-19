WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Around 25,000 Mockingbird strollers have been recalled about five months after nearly 150,000 strollers made by the manufacturer were recalled due to the same issue.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, an estimated 25,390 Mockingbird single strollers are being recalled because the lower side of the frame can crack, posing a potential fall risk to children sitting inside.

Photo: CPSC

The recalled strollers were sold at various online retailers between March 2020 and March 2023 and have lot numbers 23174 and 23175, as well as between 18322 and 22278. They are black with silver aluminum and have canopies that come in black, light blue, dark blue, pink and light green.

There have been 13 reports of the cracks in the frames of these particular strollers, but no injuries have been reported. Cracks in the strollers included in the last recall reportedly caused eight injuries to children.

Anyone who has purchased one of the recalled strollers should immediately stop using it and contact Mockingbird to receive a free reinforcement kit.