RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The country’s largest movie theatre company is looking to fill more seats on their less busy days with an enticing deal.

AMC Theatres has announced that from July 5 until the end of October, tickets for all movies on Tuesdays will cost $5 plus tax for AMC Stubs members. AMC Stubs members will also be able to get a popcorn and a drink for $5.

Moviegoers can join the AMC Stubs program for free by joining the AMC Stubs Insider program. More information about the AMC Stubs Insider program can be found here.

According to AMC’s website’s there is only one AMC Theatre in the Richmond area, located at 1100 Alverser Drive in Midlothian. There are two AMC theatres in the Hampton Roads area and seven in northern Virginia.