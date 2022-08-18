WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Amtrak is looking to hire over 4,000 people, and are hosting several virtual events for those interested.

According to a release from Amtrak, over 4,000 positions are available in several fields including project management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical and customer service. New employees are needed in several cities, particularly Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miami and Wilmington.

“As we connect communities, economies and families, Amtrak employees have a significant opportunity to engage in truly meaningful project work,” said Qiana Spain, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer at Amtrak. “As our recruitment teams pave the way to secure top talent across Amtrak, I am proud to lead such remarkable hiring efforts.”

Amtrak is hosting several virtual events for those who are interested:

Starting pay for onboard service crafts is $21/hour and pay for journeyman electricians starts at $34.07/hour. Hiring bonuses and relocation packages are also being offered in order to fill critical positions. Paid internships for college students and apprentice programs are also being offered.

More information about jobs with Amtrak can be found on their website.