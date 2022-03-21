(WRIC) — Many of Apple’s services appear to be experiencing widespread outages.

According to outage report aggregator, Downdetecter, many people began reporting issues with the company’s many services, including iMessage, Apple Music, iCloud and others at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, tweeted that “In addition to Apple’s online services… Apple’s corporate and retail internal systems are down too, limiting remote work and retail operations like product pick-ups and repairs.”

Apple’s status page had inconsistent data with what Downdetecter had been reporting at the time of this story’s publishing. Live updates from Apple’s status page can be found here.

Apple is yet to comment on the situation.

The story is developing. Check back for updates.