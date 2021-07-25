Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

Gas prices are shown on a Exxon service station sign in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Commodities like plastic, paper, sugar and grains are all getting more expensive as demand outpaces supply. Companies are also paying more for shipping as fuel costs rise and ports experience longer delays because of congestion. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.22 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further.

The price at the pump is 98 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.39 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.71 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $3.31 a gallon, up 2 cents from two weeks earlier.