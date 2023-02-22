The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone, on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A paid verification subscription service is headed to Facebook and Instagram, and with it comes the potential for scammers to target users.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta — Facebook and Instagram’s parent company — recently announced Meta Verified, an optional paid subscription service for the two social media platforms.

The service, which will cost $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 for mobile, is intended to help creators and businesses connect with their followers by giving them a verification badge, increased visibility and other exclusive features. The service is currently being piloted in Australia and New Zealand.

The BBB is warning users of the popular social media platforms that with the new service comes the potential for scams. Users are asked to watch out for phishing messages or messages from imposters pretending to be from Meta, Facebook, Instagram or other businesses. Users are also asked to check all links before clicking and to fact-check information seen on the platforms.

More information on online scams and how to avoid them can be found on BBB’s website.