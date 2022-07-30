RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced that a type of motorcycle has been recalled due to issues with the bike’s connecting rod, which can pose crash and injury hazards if broken.

Customers are being advised to stop riding the following models of closed course competition motorcycles from KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS:

KTM: 2022 125 SX, 125 XC and 150 SX

Husqvarna: TC 125

GASGAS MC 125

Model numbers can be found on the side panel or rear fender of the bike, the CPSC’s report read.

KTM motorcycles are orange, black and white with a white KTM logo on both sides of the shrouds. Husqvarna motorcycles are white, blue and yellow and feature a blue Husqvarna logo on both sides of the shrouds. The GASGAS motorcycles are red and have a white GASGAS logo on both sides of the shrouds.

The CPSC urges anyone who has purchased a model of the motorcycles mentioned above to contact their authorized KTM, Husqvarna or GASGAS dealer and schedule a free repair.

KTM will reach out to all known purchasers.