RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you need a cheap flight from Richmond to Manhattan, and don’t mind a long drive to or from the airport, Breeze Airlines may have the perfect solution.

The budget airline is offering $49 nonstop flights from Norfolk to Westchester County Airport — about an hour’s drive to Central Park.

The flights will begin June 30 and will be available daily Monday through Thursday. Travel time for the journey of roughly 430 nautical miles is estimated to be about an hour and 20 minutes.

If you want to bring more than your backpack — or get something to eat or drink while on the flight, you’ll have to pay for a more expensive ticket. For $99, customers flying Breeze from Norfolk to New York can get a carry-on bag, a checked bag, extra legroom, priority boarding, a drink and a snack.

Breeze also offers service from Norfolk to Long Island MacArthur Airport, which is East of the city in Suffolk County, New York. Breeze also operates out of Richmond International Airport but the closest you can currently get to New York on a Breeze flight from Richmond is Hartford — over two hours away.

Flights can be booked on Breeze’s website.