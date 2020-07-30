California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California Pizza Kitchen on Thursday announced it is filing for bankruptcy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, CPK’s CEO Jim Hyatt said the process would help the company “reduce its long-term debt load, and quickly emerge from bankruptcy as a much stronger company.”
Hyatt said it will close locations not making a profit, but did not disclose which or how many of its 200 locations around the world would be affected.
“The unprecedented impact of Covid-19 on our operations certainly created additional challenges, but this agreement from our lenders demonstrates their commitment to CPK’s viability as an ongoing business,” Hyatt added.
Revenues for CPK are down 40% compared to the same time a year ago, officials said, due in part to the temporary closure of indoor dining amid the pandemic.
Chuck E. Cheese also filed for bankruptcy in recent months amid the pandemic.
