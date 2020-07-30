California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy

FILE – This May 25, 2011, file photo shows a California Pizza Kitchen in Palo Alto, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday, April 24 that taxpayers will pay restaurants to make meals for millions of California’s seniors during the coronavirus pandemic, an initiative that could pump billions of dollars into a devastated industry. California Pizza Kitchen was among the many restaurants hoping to get a chance at preparing the meals. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California Pizza Kitchen on Thursday announced it is filing for bankruptcy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, CPK’s CEO Jim Hyatt said the process would help the company “reduce its long-term debt load, and quickly emerge from bankruptcy as a much stronger company.”

Hyatt said it will close locations not making a profit, but did not disclose which or how many of its 200 locations around the world would be affected.

“The unprecedented impact of Covid-19 on our operations certainly created additional challenges, but this agreement from our lenders demonstrates their commitment to CPK’s viability as an ongoing business,” Hyatt added.

Revenues for CPK are down 40% compared to the same time a year ago, officials said, due in part to the temporary closure of indoor dining amid the pandemic.

Chuck E. Cheese also filed for bankruptcy in recent months amid the pandemic.

