Chick it out! PEEPS back in production just in time for Easter

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WRIC) — Everyone’s favorite animal shaped sugar coated marshmallow will be back on the shelves for their main event of the year, Easter. PEEPS production was put on in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meaning that Halloween and Christmas both came and went without any PEEPS on the shelves. There also won’t be any Valentine’s Day specific shapes and flavors hitting the shelves this year.

PEEPS instead placed their focus on their signature holiday. According to the PEEPS parent company Just Born, the marshmallows are the number one-chocolate Easter candy.

This year classic PEEPS and new types are going to be available for Easter basket stuffing.

Some of the crazier marshmallow types offered this year include: