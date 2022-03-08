(NEXSTAR) — On Tuesday, beverage giant Coca-Cola announced it’s suspending business operations in Russia in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The company is only the latest major corporation to withdraw as means of economic consequence for the country.

In a statement Tuesday, Coca-Cola said:

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine. We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.” Coca-cola

The move follows fierce backlash after the company didn’t suspend operations immediately. Last week, calls for boycotts of Coca-Cola – and beverage rival Pepsi – trended on social media. It was also reported several Ukrainian supermarkets triggered their own boycotts of Coke products.

Meanwhile, PepsiCo announced Tuesday that it’s suspending soda sales in Russia, but will continue selling essentials like milk and baby food.

Fast food juggernaut McDonald’s also says it’s closing all 847 Russian locations temporarily.

According to the United Nations, more than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s unprovoked invasion on Feb. 24 and at least 200 civilians have died.