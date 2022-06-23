LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Loudoun County Economic Development, there are more than 25 million square feet of data centers in Loudoun, and the Northern Virginia county will soon be receiving even more data infrastructure.

According to a release from the office of the governor, Hanley Energy, an Irish company that powers data centers, will be investing $8 million to expand its electrical division with a new facility in Ashburn, creating 343 new jobs.

“Virginia has emerged as one of North America’s premier locations for technology and Loudoun County is the epicenter of the data center industry,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said. “This contribution is a perfect fit for Hanley Energy and its vital services that keep this sector growing, From establishing its U.S. headquarters and expanding its Hanley Energy Electrical division, the company continues to grow its footprint in the Commonwealth and reinforce our many industry advantages.”

Hanley first set up shop in Loudoun County in 2016 with the construction of its United States headquarters. The new facility is intended to house the company’s service division and many of the 343 new jobs will be electricians and apprentice electricians.

“Hanley Energy chose Virginia as the site of its U.S. headquarters more than five years ago, thanks to Loudoun County’s global reputation as a data center destination,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said. “The company’s decision to again expand its capacity is a testament to the region’s business climate, infrastructure, and strong tech talent pipeline, which continues to attract and retain high-caliber corporate partners. We thank Hanley Energy for its continued investment and creating 343 quality jobs in Loudoun County.”