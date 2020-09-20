ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World has announced they hope to reopen one of their waterparks as early as March 7, 2021, pending government approvals.
The announcement was made on Disney’s website.
Disney in a statement said “We will welcome back Guests and Cast Members to our water parks in a responsible way, with a plan focused on health and well-being. We will provide more details on our phased reopening plan, including a decision on the specific water park that will be reopening first, at a later time. This reopening date may change and if it does, we will let Guests know what to expect in a future update.”
Since guests can’t visit the water parks right now, Disney automatically issued Platinum Plus and Premier Annual Passholders with water park access as a partial refund.
For a full look at refund options Disney has put in place click here.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- StormTracker 8: Chilly temps tonight
- Police presence and investigators in Richmond’s East End
- Disney to reopen Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon in March 2021
- GALLERY: Chesterfield police host National Night Out kick off event
- Most Thomas Nelson classes will continue to be offered online in Spring