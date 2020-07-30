Dunkin’ expected to permanently close as many as 800 stores

(WFRV) — About 800 Dunkin’ Donuts locations may permanently close this year, according to a new report from the Dunkin’ Brand Group.

The Massachusetts-based company also said it may close about 350 international locations.

The move is “part of a real estate portfolio rationalization,” according to Dunkin’.

The U.S. locations represent about 8% of the company’s domestic restaurants and accounted for about 2% of its U.S. sales in 2019. The closures will mostly involve low-volume sales locations and would include the previously announced 450 Speedway locations.

RELATED STORY: Dunkin’ Donuts to permanently close 450 convenience store locations

The Dunkin’ Brand Group also includes Baskin-Robbins restaurants. The latest report does not detail the closure of any Baskin-Robbins locations.

As of July 25, about 96% of Dunkin’ locations in the U.S. are open. So far this year, 229 locations have already closed.

Dunkin’ reportedly said a decline of 18.7% during the second quarter of 2020 was due to a decline in traffic caused by the coronavirus. Baskin-Robbins reported a sales decline of just 6% in the second quarter.

There is no word yet as to which Dunkin’ locations will close this year.

RELATED STORY: McDonald’s facing uneven recovery 2Q sales down 30%

On Wednesday, McDonald’s announced its plans to close 200 U.S. restaurants this year, about half of which are low-volume locations in Walmart stores. The company is going ahead with the construction of 400 new restaurants in China.